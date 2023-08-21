NCIS: What Has Maria Bello Been Up To Since Leaving The Series?

At this point in her lauded career, it would be almost impossible to identify Maria Bello with one single film or television role. But fans of CBS' military procedural "NCIS" will forever recognize the actor for her seasons-long portrayal of Jaqueline "Jack" Sloane. Bello made her first appearance on the show in Season 15 and would remain an integral part of the NCIS team until her Season 18 exit.

As for why Bello left "NCIS," it seems she'd initially signed on for only three seasons of the show. So when her contract ended, she simply opted to not renew it and move on to other projects. Given the touching Instagram message she posted after her "NCIS" swan song, there was clearly no bad blood between her and anyone involved with the production.

Though she's been choosy with her on-screen work since leaving "NCIS," Bello has hardly given up acting. In fact, she recently turned up in one of Netflix's biggest 2023 hits, the A24-backed revenge dramedy "Beef." That ten-episode miniseries pits Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as adversaries out to ruin each other's lives after a volatile chance encounter. For Yeun's Danny Cho, that includes trying to sabotage a potentially lucrative deal Wong's Amy Lau is setting up with a wealthy investor named Jordan. That role is, of course, played with a caustic, entitled swagger by Bello. And if you've seen the actor's multi-episode run as Jordan in "Beef," you know it climaxes with a bloody, legitimately shocking bang.