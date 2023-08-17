The Witcher Producer Makes A Bold Claim About Geralt & Superheroes
Picture a group of the most popular characters in fiction. In most cases, Batman is probably there, a couple of other superheroes like Spider-Man, maybe some sci-fi icons like The Doctor from "Doctor Who," and...Geralt of Rivia? One person involved with Netflix's "The Witcher" seems to think so, at least.
In an interview between Polish outlet Wyborcza and series producer Tomek Bagiński (with an English translation provided by Comic Book Resource), the creative suggested that Geralt as a character is on the same level as some of the most long-standing pillars of pop culture. "I am most pleased that the series was created and became so popular," he said. "'The Witcher' has already reached the level of Batman, Superman, and James Bond."
"The Witcher" is certainly a popular series for Netflix and has historically done very well in terms of viewership numbers. The franchise has also expanded its scope and reach into something of a multimedia juggernaut, with the original book series, hit video game adaptations like "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," additional TV spin-offs like "The Witcher: Blood Origin," and more. However, even devoted fans may find the idea that Geralt is already as ubiquitous of a character as one like Batman to be a rather premature statement.
Is The Witcher recasting equivalent to a new Bond or Batman?
Tomek Bagiński's comments on the popularity of "The Witcher" and Geralt have been made in the context of the character's recasting between Season 3 and Season 4 of the series. Geralt actor Henry Cavill has exited the show after disputes with the creative team, with the character now being portrayed by Liam Hemsworth. The recasting has caused a large amount of backlash among fans.
Per Bagiński's mindset, however, recasting is a natural process for iconic characters like Geralt and can even be an opportunity to offer a refreshing take on the character that distinguishes itself from what has come before. "Bond and Batman discover something new and interesting with each change of appearance," the producer wrote in a 2022 Facebook post (also translated by Comic Book Resource). "We have the time. Geralt is in the same league."
Of course, the circumstances are a bit different for "The Witcher" in this case compared to other pop culture giants. For one thing, Cavill's Geralt is the very first live-action incarnation of the character, so recasting him naturally stands out compared to characters who have built up a history of recasting over many years, such as James Bond. Additionally, the recasting of historic characters often comes at the same time as a clean break for a new project or interpretation. Hemsworth's Geralt is intended to be the very same man as Cavill's version, in the same continuity.
Perhaps, one day, Geralt getting recast will be a common phenomenon and expected between multiple adaptations of "The Witcher." For now, however, it's still a strange turn of events in the eyes of fans.