The Witcher Producer Makes A Bold Claim About Geralt & Superheroes

Picture a group of the most popular characters in fiction. In most cases, Batman is probably there, a couple of other superheroes like Spider-Man, maybe some sci-fi icons like The Doctor from "Doctor Who," and...Geralt of Rivia? One person involved with Netflix's "The Witcher" seems to think so, at least.

In an interview between Polish outlet Wyborcza and series producer Tomek Bagiński (with an English translation provided by Comic Book Resource), the creative suggested that Geralt as a character is on the same level as some of the most long-standing pillars of pop culture. "I am most pleased that the series was created and became so popular," he said. "'The Witcher' has already reached the level of Batman, Superman, and James Bond."

"The Witcher" is certainly a popular series for Netflix and has historically done very well in terms of viewership numbers. The franchise has also expanded its scope and reach into something of a multimedia juggernaut, with the original book series, hit video game adaptations like "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," additional TV spin-offs like "The Witcher: Blood Origin," and more. However, even devoted fans may find the idea that Geralt is already as ubiquitous of a character as one like Batman to be a rather premature statement.