The Real Reason Lisa O'Hare Left New Amsterdam

If you're among the many TV fans who tuned into NBC's medical drama "New Amsterdam" during its early days, you were no doubt stunned by the tragic events that led to the demise of Dr. Max Goodwin's (Ryan Eggold) beloved wife Georgia (Lisa O'Hare), which began in the Season 1 finale when her ambulance crashed on the way to the hospital shortly after she gave birth to their daughter. To the utter devastation of "New Amsterdam" fandom, the series' Season 2 opener confirmed Georgia succumbed to injuries during the crash, effectively ending O'Hare's time on the show.

Georgia, of course, turned up a few more times in Season 2 when Max imagined her as he struggled to let her go, but O'Hare's tenure officially ended with the season's ninth episode, leaving fans to wonder why she would leave "New Amsterdam" just when the show was taking off. It turns out, Georgia's early exit was always part of the narrative equation, with showrunner David Shulner confirming in a 2019 TV Line interview he'd been plotting it since day one, stating, "Well, it's something I was kind of trying to set up in the pilot episode."

Despite Shulner's plans, O'Hare was such a joy on set, he claims he almost changed his mind. "As we started talking about our season finale, I chickened out, and I decided we're going to keep Georgia, because I love Lisa O'Hare," he said, before admitting "New Amsterdam" executive producer Peter Horton eventually convinced him to follow his original vision.