Chucky Confirms Season 3 Premiere Date & Jennifer Tilly's Return In Raunchy Teaser

2023 is officially the year of the doll.

While "Barbie" continues breaking records at the box office, a much more homicidal toy returns to the small screen in the near future. The @ChuckyIsReal Twitter account uploaded a brief video of Chucky (Brad Dourif) holding a press conference to announce the upcoming third season of his SyFy series, which premieres on October 4 on USA and SyFy and airs the next day on Peacock. It's not your typical teaser trailer, and that's just what we like from the horror icon.

Chucky gets a political bent, holding a profane press conference where reporters ask him questions about what viewers can expect from these new episodes. He doesn't give much away, as one reporter asks what fans should look forward to with Season 3, to which Chucky replies, "All I say is that D.C. is gonna get Chucked up."

Another reporter asks if Devon Sawa, who's played multiple characters throughout the series, will return, and all Chucky has to say is, "Who?" However, he's much nicer to his other famous co-star, Jennifer Tilly, whom he confirms will appear. If there's anything to take away from the teaser, it's that there's a good reason the "Child's Play" franchise has lasted this long.