Chucky Confirms Season 3 Premiere Date & Jennifer Tilly's Return In Raunchy Teaser
2023 is officially the year of the doll.
While "Barbie" continues breaking records at the box office, a much more homicidal toy returns to the small screen in the near future. The @ChuckyIsReal Twitter account uploaded a brief video of Chucky (Brad Dourif) holding a press conference to announce the upcoming third season of his SyFy series, which premieres on October 4 on USA and SyFy and airs the next day on Peacock. It's not your typical teaser trailer, and that's just what we like from the horror icon.
Chucky gets a political bent, holding a profane press conference where reporters ask him questions about what viewers can expect from these new episodes. He doesn't give much away, as one reporter asks what fans should look forward to with Season 3, to which Chucky replies, "All I say is that D.C. is gonna get Chucked up."
Another reporter asks if Devon Sawa, who's played multiple characters throughout the series, will return, and all Chucky has to say is, "Who?" However, he's much nicer to his other famous co-star, Jennifer Tilly, whom he confirms will appear. If there's anything to take away from the teaser, it's that there's a good reason the "Child's Play" franchise has lasted this long.
Don't bring up Barbie around Chucky
It wouldn't be much of a press conference if it didn't completely derail by the end, and Chucky has a lot of thoughts on being compared to the other popular doll property out there right now. He gets asked, "What's your response to critics that say there have been way too many doll movies recently?" Chucky reminds the reporter that the SyFy series is not a movie and that he's already done seven movies (obviously not including the 2019 reboot). Despite the reporter's apologies, Chucky insists he's coming after her, and that's when the feed cuts out.
Fortunately, there's still more for "Chucky" fans to get out of their favorite rageful doll. In true politician fashion, Chucky's Twitter account also includes a comment offering a phone number for people to text to get more information about joining the Chucky Party. Texting the number (201-500-3347) will give you a response from Chucky himself, where he reiterates Season 3 is coming out soon and provides more ways to stay in the loop to get even more messages from the doll.
You can catch up with Chucky's escapades by watching the first season on Peacock, Shudder, or SyFy. Season 2 has yet to arrive on streaming, but one would assume it would be made available prior to Season 3's release.