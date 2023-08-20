Avatar: The Way Of Water - How Terminator 2 Inspired The Look Of One Character

"Avatar: The Way of Water" introduced James Cameron's work to a whole new generation of fans and, in doing so, brought an all-new generation of Na'vi along with it. By taking us back to Pandora, we were reunited with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who had made a family of his own, with each of his offspring possessing vastly different characteristics than the others.

One of the most significant members of the Sully clan is Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), the middle eldest and friend to tearaway Tulkun, Payakan. Their union is understandable given just how much of a lone wolf Jake Sully's youngest son is, but as it turns out, the former Earthling might not be the only person Lo'ak gets his rebellious streak from.

While he might have an inclination to move against the tribe when necessary, there's an extra detail to Lo'ak that links them to another fearless hero from Cameron's earlier and downright epic action movie, "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." On closer inspection of Lo'ak's mind-controlling locks, you'll notice that a lone braid of his hair is often seen hanging down at the front. While it might annoy some, it's a hair-based homage to the future savior of the human race and the leader of The Resistance, John Connor, played by Edward Furlong in the 1991 sequel.