Whatever Happened To Milkify After Shark Tank?

Sometimes, it takes a little luck to get your product to take off on "Shark Tank." But others manage to get by with cold, hard scientific facts and a missing niche in an important market, wowing the sharks with their business acumen and eye for detail. Both factors were definitely on the side of Dr. Berkley Luck and her husband, Pedro Silva, who teamed up to create and pitch Milkify, their breast milk freeze-drying company, to the sharks during Episode 19 of Season 14. The service is dedicated to assisting nursing parents who want to conveniently stockpile their breast milk by freeze-drying it. Per instructions on their website, after receiving the envelopes of powder, parents simply rehydrate it with warm water, then bottle feed the child as you would with any other formula.

The couple managed to attract the attention of not one, but two of the high-rolling entrepreneurs — one a Hollywood celebrity — who vowed to pledge funds to the company and help them with their goal of providing a shelf-stable breast milk-based formula alternative to parents everywhere.

While it's too soon to say how the company's April 2023 appearance on the show might affect their future business prospects and how or if the funds the sharks pledged have arrived, it appears that Milkify continues to operate. The company continues to offer parents worldwide the convenience of bottle feeding combined with breast milk's nutrition and allergy avoidance. Here's what's happened to Milkify since they popped up on "Shark Tank."