Ozark: Why Omar Navarro Looks So Familiar

Omar Navarro's presence in "Ozark" can be felt a long time before the dangerous character turns up in the flesh. For two seasons, the leader of the Navarro cartel is the shadowy presence that looms over the events of the show, and when he finally enters the fray in Season 3, it's immediately clear why people fear him so. Haughty, impatient, and violent, the crime overlord is a tiger in the world of house cats — but he also has his code of honor, a deep respect for children and family, and a lingering fear that the many atrocities he's committed for the sake of his empire have irrevocably tarnished his soul.

Navarro is a tough man who has his share of classic main antagonist tropes, but behind them, he's very much a human being. His personality makes him a very interesting main villain and a worthy adversary for Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney). To portray this very special type of villain, "Ozark" chose Felix Solis, a veteran who does a great job as the volatile cartel leader. In an interview with Forbes, Solis said that he was initially hesitant to audition for the role, but once he committed, he gave Omar his all — including giving the villain a very human side. "I thought, 'How do I do this?' and that's when I came up with this idea that he just has to be a regular dude," the actor said. "He has to be a normal, regular guy."

Solis didn't just come up with his process out of nowhere. With over 70 acting credits to his name, he's played all sorts of roles in all kinds of productions over his decades in the business. Here's where you may have seen him before.