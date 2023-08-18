Harlan Coben's Shelter Review: A Stellar Cast Transcends A So-So Story

The motives of Bat Lady and her accomplices are what make this story harder to get on board with than it should be. At first, she and the man who appears to be her henchman (Hunter Emery) appear scary. They murder someone in the first episode, break into Mickey's house in the second, and almost take out a police officer in the fourth — plus they're remarkably cryptic in just about everything they say. Even Bat Lady's henchman, when he appears independently in the second episode, tells Mickey she shouldn't have told him that his father was alive. Why? Not because it's not true but because she shouldn't have said that, whatever that means.

This makes their motivations hard to grasp. Are they genuinely this mysterious, or are they just being portrayed that way? They doctor photos instead of just telling people what they need to know, get fake tattoos on their faces to scare people, and generally seem intimidating. The trouble is that their reasons for doing these things don't make a lot of sense. By the time the credits roll on the last episode, this has all been sorted out, but the question of why it took so long remains.

There are plenty of reasons to recommend this series, but the vagaries of this part of the story are not among them. While the producers have assembled an ace cast that can present things believably, they've fallen down on the job with these particular characters. Their presentation of information when it comes to the Bat Lady and her cronies is selective, and the narrative suffers for it. That said, there's enough narrative momentum in storylines that are only tangentially related to Bat Lady that the story still ends up being fairly compelling.

The fact is that this is a less-than-expertly told narrative that nonetheless has a lot to like about it. The cast is fantastic all the way through, and that saves some of the more egregious story beats from seeming as silly as they actually are. Though the story of saving Ashley is nothing crime fans haven't seen before, the actors all play their parts well enough that they manage to sell it. The emotions they call up seem genuine and real, making the questionable parts of the narrative easier to dismiss. "Harlan Coben's Shelter" isn't a slam dunk, but if you're looking for something easy and sporadically intriguing to pass the time, you could do worse.

"Harlan Coben's Shelter" premieres on Friday, August 18 on Prime Video, with new episodes premiering until September 22.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the series being reviewed here wouldn't exist.