Criminal Minds: Are Paget Brewster And Matthew Gray Gubler Friends In Real Life?

"Criminal Minds" is one of the longer-running police procedural dramas, and many of the show's actors have spent years and years working together. As such, it makes sense that great relationships have formed behind the scenes. Without a doubt, one of the finest offscreen "Criminal Minds" friendships is between Matthew Gray Gubler and Paget Brewster, who play Spencer Reid and Emily Prentiss in the show.

In a 2015 interview with Glamour, Gubler described Brewster as his best friend in no uncertain terms. They're so close, in fact, that Gubler officiated Brewster's wedding to another close friend of his, Steve Damstra — which was fitting, considering that he introduced the two. "She taught me that all in the right time, true love will find you," Gubler spoke of Brewster's importance in his life. "She had dated some people and was sort of like, 'I'm fine with either being alone or not,' and then she met Steve, who swept her off her feet and then she knew what the lifetime of waiting was for. I admire that."

It appears that the two actors' families are quite close on every front, as well. On August 13, Gubler posted a picture of himself and his mother on Twitter, which prompted a fun reaction from Brewster. "I miss you and Boss Mom so much. Steve & I send all our love and hugs!" she tweeted in response.