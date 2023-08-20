Criminal Minds: Are Paget Brewster And Matthew Gray Gubler Friends In Real Life?
"Criminal Minds" is one of the longer-running police procedural dramas, and many of the show's actors have spent years and years working together. As such, it makes sense that great relationships have formed behind the scenes. Without a doubt, one of the finest offscreen "Criminal Minds" friendships is between Matthew Gray Gubler and Paget Brewster, who play Spencer Reid and Emily Prentiss in the show.
In a 2015 interview with Glamour, Gubler described Brewster as his best friend in no uncertain terms. They're so close, in fact, that Gubler officiated Brewster's wedding to another close friend of his, Steve Damstra — which was fitting, considering that he introduced the two. "She taught me that all in the right time, true love will find you," Gubler spoke of Brewster's importance in his life. "She had dated some people and was sort of like, 'I'm fine with either being alone or not,' and then she met Steve, who swept her off her feet and then she knew what the lifetime of waiting was for. I admire that."
It appears that the two actors' families are quite close on every front, as well. On August 13, Gubler posted a picture of himself and his mother on Twitter, which prompted a fun reaction from Brewster. "I miss you and Boss Mom so much. Steve & I send all our love and hugs!" she tweeted in response.
Good friends and supportive colleagues
One certain sign of a great behind-the-scenes relationship is when the people in question support each other even when it doesn't make much sense to do so from a professional standpoint. In an exclusive 2022 interview with Looper, Paget Brewster expressed her support for Matthew Gray Grubler when he decided to steer clear of the "Criminal Minds" revival, "Criminal Minds: Evolution."
""Matthew was the only person in the last two seasons that had been in every single episode. He did 15 years straight through," Brewster said. She also lifted the lid on Grubler's future professional aspirations. "From 25 to 40, the guy was on one show, and that's when we shot 22, 24 episodes a year. He was never able to go do other stuff, so I understand. He wants to direct. He graduated from NYU to direct, and his first audition was 'Criminal Minds.'"
Brewster's familiarity with Grubler's professional plans seems to imply that the two have not only stayed in touch but actually discuss future aspirations with each other. The fact that she wholeheartedly supports his decision to do his own thing is nothing short of heartwarming, especially since it means they couldn't work together in the revival.