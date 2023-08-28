Futurama S11: Who Voices The Chanukah Zombie & Why Does He Sound So Familiar?

Contains Spoilers for "Futurama" Season 11, Episode 6 — "I Know What You Did Next X-Mas"

It's tough being the Chanukah Zombie in the world of "Futurama." Not only are you stuck playing second fiddle to Robot Santa (John DiMaggio) every X-Mas, but you end up getting drafted into intergalactic wars at the drop of the hat when the holiday season is threatened. But at least you get to fly around in a cool ship — even if you're stuck having your holiday special hijacked by yet another explanation of why Robot Santa is Robot Santa. But then again, it's not as if the Chanukah Zombie doesn't live an interesting life — after all, he's wanted by the police and his eyes can turn red at the slightest provocation.

As if you didn't guess from the TIE Fighter-style starship the Chanukah Zombie brags about during "Bender's Big Score!," he's voiced by "Star Wars" legend and voice acting guru Mark Hamill. The world of animation has allowed Hamill to be a teenage surfer, a fairy king, a malicious clown, and even a highly stylized version of himself. After spending so many years in the voice-acting booth, he definitely sounds familiar for a very good reason.