Why Naked And Afraid All-Star Jeff Zausch Is Ok With Being The Show's Bad Guy
Discovery's potentially fake "Naked and Afraid," which debuted back in 2013, has risen through the ranks to become one of the most buzz-worthy reality shows out there. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise seeing as it's about stripping contestants down to their bare skin and sending them out into the unforgiving wilderness to survive. While this may seem like a situation capable of generating sympathy for the show's participants, in some cases, fans have shown a strong collective dislike for them. Case in point, "Naked and Afraid" all-star Jeff Zausch.
Throughout his time in the "Naked and Afraid" spotlight, Zausch has taken up the position of one of the program's "villains," for lack of a better term — a reputation he's surprisingly comfortable with. "I'm a controversial figure on 'Naked And Afraid' because I'm so unwilling to help weaker competitors necessarily. I always want to show myself in my best light," he told the Idaho Press. He added that, at the end of the day, his goal is to win, and he doesn't really mind if people don't approve of his more cutthroat style.
Zausch felt his lone wolf mentality gave him a competitive edge on the "Naked and Afraid" spin-off, "Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing." While he does well in the competition, he doesn't ultimately secure first place.
Zausch's unforgiving nature only gets him so far on Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing
The reason why Jeff Zausch earned a reputation for being a bit heelish is his rejection of the cooperative nature of "Naked and Afraid." The series puts emphasis on teamwork and helping out another individual in a highly uncomfortable fight to survive the elements. As Zausch explained during his Idaho Press interview, he's not one to go out of his way to lend a hand to those in need, instead focusing on himself and his needs. Thus, one has to imagine that the solo conditions of "Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing" set Zausch up for victory.
Overall, Zausch does better than most throughout Season 1. He even makes it down to the final three competitors, outlasting fellow skilled survivalists Steven Lee Hall Jr. and Gary Golding in the season finale. However, when the dust settles, Zausch isn't the one standing tall. Though the stage was set for him to make it to the final three, he fails to get his fire going before sundown, thus ending his tenure on the show. Waz Addy goes on to win the "Last One Standing" competition, defeating Dan Link to do so.
He may not be the most likable "Naked and Afraid" personality, and his selfish nature hasn't always paid off, but there's no denying the survival skills of Jeff Zausch.