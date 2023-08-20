Why Naked And Afraid All-Star Jeff Zausch Is Ok With Being The Show's Bad Guy

Discovery's potentially fake "Naked and Afraid," which debuted back in 2013, has risen through the ranks to become one of the most buzz-worthy reality shows out there. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise seeing as it's about stripping contestants down to their bare skin and sending them out into the unforgiving wilderness to survive. While this may seem like a situation capable of generating sympathy for the show's participants, in some cases, fans have shown a strong collective dislike for them. Case in point, "Naked and Afraid" all-star Jeff Zausch.

Throughout his time in the "Naked and Afraid" spotlight, Zausch has taken up the position of one of the program's "villains," for lack of a better term — a reputation he's surprisingly comfortable with. "I'm a controversial figure on 'Naked And Afraid' because I'm so unwilling to help weaker competitors necessarily. I always want to show myself in my best light," he told the Idaho Press. He added that, at the end of the day, his goal is to win, and he doesn't really mind if people don't approve of his more cutthroat style.

Zausch felt his lone wolf mentality gave him a competitive edge on the "Naked and Afraid" spin-off, "Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing." While he does well in the competition, he doesn't ultimately secure first place.