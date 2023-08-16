Naked And Afraid's 3 Best Episodes According To IMDb

Discovery's "Naked and Afraid" is a series that strives for minimalism. With only a few essential tools and their wits, two strangers brave the wilderness and risk serious injury for 21 days in an effort to connect with the land and early man. Even clothing is deemed an excess. For all of that simplicity, "Naked and Afraid" has become a universe unto itself. Since its debut in 2013, there have been 15 seasons, over 180 episodes, and several spin-offs, including "XL," "Solo," and "Last One Standing."

With so much material to choose from, three "Naked and Afraid" episodes stand above the rest as the highest-rated on IMDb. In the number three spot is "Welcome to America!" The Season 15 premiere episode features Lilly, a survivalist YouTuber from Austria, and Sam, a veteran from the UK, who are tasked with surviving in the remote high desert of New Mexico.

The environment quickly proves to be a far cry from the contestants' homes across the pond, and the duo must contend with oscillating hot and cold temperatures. They also meet unfamiliar critters like rattlesnakes, bears, and scorpions, the latter of which stings Sam. As he puts it, "This is no place for an Englishman." The fish-out-of-water premise earned 8.5 stars on IMDb. It was bested, however, by two episodes that combine "Naked and Afraid" alum with newcomers.