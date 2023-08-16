Naked And Afraid's 3 Best Episodes According To IMDb
Discovery's "Naked and Afraid" is a series that strives for minimalism. With only a few essential tools and their wits, two strangers brave the wilderness and risk serious injury for 21 days in an effort to connect with the land and early man. Even clothing is deemed an excess. For all of that simplicity, "Naked and Afraid" has become a universe unto itself. Since its debut in 2013, there have been 15 seasons, over 180 episodes, and several spin-offs, including "XL," "Solo," and "Last One Standing."
With so much material to choose from, three "Naked and Afraid" episodes stand above the rest as the highest-rated on IMDb. In the number three spot is "Welcome to America!" The Season 15 premiere episode features Lilly, a survivalist YouTuber from Austria, and Sam, a veteran from the UK, who are tasked with surviving in the remote high desert of New Mexico.
The environment quickly proves to be a far cry from the contestants' homes across the pond, and the duo must contend with oscillating hot and cold temperatures. They also meet unfamiliar critters like rattlesnakes, bears, and scorpions, the latter of which stings Sam. As he puts it, "This is no place for an Englishman." The fish-out-of-water premise earned 8.5 stars on IMDb. It was bested, however, by two episodes that combine "Naked and Afraid" alum with newcomers.
The legends and rookies episodes are the most popular
The highest-rated episodes of "Naked and Afraid" utilize the same formula: each pairs two series "legends" with two laypersons who they're expected to help and mentor. After 10 days in the South African wilderness, the teams converge to complete the quest together.
The Season 14 episode "Legends and Rookies" brings back "Naked and Afraid" stars Rylie (who previously spent 21 days in Honduras, 40 days in the Philippines, and 60 days in Louisiana) and Max (who survived a 14-day fan challenge in Panama, a 21-day tribes challenge, 60 days in Louisiana, and a 21-day solo challenge in South Africa). In a twist, Rylie injures her foot on hot coals and taps out, not wanting to be a burden to her partner, Noah. The newbie still manages to survive for a few days on his own, and once he convenes with the other two contestants, he heroically kills a giant catfish. The episode boasts an 8.5 rating on IMDb.
"Legends and Rookies" still ranks below the 9-star marvel "Stomping Grounds," which brings back "Naked and Afraid" regulars Matt Wright and Gary Golding. In addition to appearing on a number of episodes, Matt and Gary clashed on "Naked and Afraid XL: Africa" over their differing survival techniques. On "Stomping Grounds," the two men impart their wisdom to novice survivalists Blair and Molly in the Limpopo Basin, and make some impressive kills along the way. They would reunite once again on the controversial "Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing," which premiered in May 2023.