Naked And Afraid: Why Sarah Bartell Left Last One Standing With Total Contempt

"Naked and Afraid" is one of the most challenging reality shows out there, with contestants willingly putting themselves in the path of fearsome predators, unrelenting environments, and serious injury in the hopes of surviving for 21 days in the wilderness.

For some survivalists, the real-life challenges of "Naked and Afraid" aren't quite tough enough. The spinoff "Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing" brings together 12 former "Naked and Afraid" contestants to survive for 45 days in South Africa's Oribi Gorge. In addition to battling the elements, contestants must also best each other to avoid elimination across three separate phases. If someone decides to tap out, their partner must leave as well. Unlike the original series, the winner of "Last One Standing" goes home $100,000 richer.

The highly competitive nature of "Last One Standing" made for fun television, but it wasn't always a positive experience for the contestants. One participant, taxidermist and leatherworker Sarah Bartell, took to Instagram to criticize the show's format. "Just in case it wasn't already apparent: I actually have nothing but contempt for the format of 'Last One Standing,'" Bartell wrote. "It struck me from the start as contrived, overly-dramatic, and frankly, an extension of my running theory that American television is intentionally dumbing itself down in an attempt to reach a wider audience."