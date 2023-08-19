Whatever Happened To Scholly After Shark Tank?

Here's a headscratcher for our readers: How did a small tech startup with a valuation of less than $300,000 cause "one of the biggest fights" in "Shark Tank" history and still walk away with a deal? The answer can be found in the app, Scholly.

Back in 2015, CEO Chris Gray (just a college junior at Drexel University at the time) was already experienced when it came to finding and taking advantage of college scholarship opportunities. Raised by a single mom, Gray and his two siblings grew up in what he described as a "low-income" household. Despite his GPA, he was barred from applying to certain schools due to application fees.

Thus, Gray threw his effort into seeking out and applying to as many scholarships as he possibly could, winning a staggering $1.3 million in education funds. It was around this time that he realized others in similar circumstances could find success if only the process of finding scholarships were more accessible and centralized. He teamed up with two web developers to create an app that acts as a database and scholarship search engine, capable of matching up any hopeful college student with the scholarships that can help them achieve their goals.