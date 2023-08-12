A Shark Tank Controversy Is Rocking India Right Now - Here's What's Happening

When "Shark Tank India" premiered in 2021, local entrepreneurs were eager to go diving for deals with the show's panel of wealthy investors. Now, however, some of those entrepreneurs are saying the so-called "Sharks" have left them treading water.

According to sources for the Indian financial outlet Moneycontrol, the show's investors are refusing to close deals they agreed to on the show by way of ghosting entrepreneurs — in some cases, for more than a year. "The sharks are big-time bullies, big-time snobs," claims Mohit, one of many former contestants who spoke to Moneycontrol. "They respond only when they want to. I went to the show with such high hopes and today we are at a point where we may have to shut down the company, despite securing a deal." He allegedly hasn't heard from his "Shark Tank" partners since a follow-up meeting that took place six months after the initial pitch.

Mohit isn't the only "Shark Tank India" contestant feeling the cold shoulder from their newfound business partners, with one contestant going so far as to claim that his business was actually negatively affected by engaging with them in the first place.