Jensen Ackles Suits Up As Ben Affleck's Batman Successor In DCU Concept Art

Jensen Ackles has become one of the most beloved actors in the business thanks in large part to his portrayal of Dean Winchester in 327 episodes of "Supernatural." While he has moved on to appear in other series like "Big Sky" and "The Boys," fans have a more specific desire for him to portray Batman. Thanks to the progression of social media, we have a plethora of fan art displaying him in the role, including designs from Subi Ozil, a digital artist out of Sydney.

In this animated fan art, Ozil presents the Dark Knight in two different costumes. First up is the classic comic book look, sporting the gray body suit with the blue cowl and cape. The second is the more updated version with the same gray bodysuit, but this time replaced with a black cape and cowl. While there isn't any word or much movement on James Gunn and Andy Muschietti's "Batman: The Brave and the Bold," these costumes would fit Gunn's typical aesthetic that we have seen in "The Suicide Squad."

If Ackles were to land the new Batman role, it wouldn't be the first time he portrayed the character. He has been a part of the DC Animated Universe since he provided the voice for Jason Todd, aka Red Hood, in "Batman: Under the Red Hood." Since then, he has been promoted to voicing Batman himself in the DCAU's "Batman: The Long Halloween," "Legion of Super-Heroes," and "Justice League: Warworld."