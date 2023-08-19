Jensen Ackles Suits Up As Ben Affleck's Batman Successor In DCU Concept Art
Jensen Ackles has become one of the most beloved actors in the business thanks in large part to his portrayal of Dean Winchester in 327 episodes of "Supernatural." While he has moved on to appear in other series like "Big Sky" and "The Boys," fans have a more specific desire for him to portray Batman. Thanks to the progression of social media, we have a plethora of fan art displaying him in the role, including designs from Subi Ozil, a digital artist out of Sydney.
In this animated fan art, Ozil presents the Dark Knight in two different costumes. First up is the classic comic book look, sporting the gray body suit with the blue cowl and cape. The second is the more updated version with the same gray bodysuit, but this time replaced with a black cape and cowl. While there isn't any word or much movement on James Gunn and Andy Muschietti's "Batman: The Brave and the Bold," these costumes would fit Gunn's typical aesthetic that we have seen in "The Suicide Squad."
If Ackles were to land the new Batman role, it wouldn't be the first time he portrayed the character. He has been a part of the DC Animated Universe since he provided the voice for Jason Todd, aka Red Hood, in "Batman: Under the Red Hood." Since then, he has been promoted to voicing Batman himself in the DCAU's "Batman: The Long Halloween," "Legion of Super-Heroes," and "Justice League: Warworld."
Jensen Ackles is the perfect fit for the Gunn-verse
James Gunn has given insight into what we can expect from his new Batman. While he has recast Superman to move on from Henry Cavill for a younger actor, he has committed to retaining an older, more seasoned version of Batman. He has revealed that "The Brave and the Bold" will be a father-son story featuring the entire Bat-Family, including his volatile son, Damian Wayne. While there isn't any casting information yet, Jensen Ackles is a solid choice to inject new blood into the franchise. And the actor himself agrees.
Ackels addressed the rumors that he is up for the role at the Jus In Bello Convention (via Deadline). "Uh, I don't know. Even if I knew, I wouldn't tell you. I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I want to do it? Yes." The "Supernatural" actor then goes on to joke that if anyone were going to be cast in a fatherly role right now, it would definitely be Pedro Pascal. "Will I be mad when Pedro Pascal gets it? Yeah. God bless you, Pedro. You just keep killing it, buddy. Let me know when you pass on something." He finishes up by revealing that Batman is his favorite superhero and he would love to play the part, telling Gunn to sign him up.
At 45, he seems like the perfect age to be a Batman two decades into his crime-fighting journey. And his gravely voice, rugged good looks, and fan-favorite status make Ackles what seems to be the ideal choice to play the character, leading us to hope this fan art comes true.