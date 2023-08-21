Avatar's Flight Of Passage Ritual Explained

"Avatar" introduced audiences to the world of Pandora, the Na'vi, and their culture. "Avatar: The Way of Water" took things to the next level, showing the water-based life of the Metkayina clan. While future films will undoubtedly bring in more Na'vi, one aspect in both movies is the Na'vi's flight of passage, which they perform by bonding with a banshee.

In Na'vi culture, bonding with a banshee is a test every young hunter must pass to become an Ikran Makto. The tradition came from Taronyu, the first Na'vi to rise a banshee, who studied the flying creatures for eight days before bonding. Now, all hunters undergo the ceremony during their training. To become an Ikran Makto, Na'vi must connect to the banshee through their neural interface by attaching their iconic ponytails to the creature. Once successful, the Na'vi will form a lifelong bond with the banshee, only being able to replace their flying friend after its death.

In the Omatikaya clan, introduced in "Avatar," a great hike is also part of the bonding process, with Na'vi hunters journeying through the dangerous Hallelujah Mountains to reach the banshee's colony. Once tamed, the hunter and banshee take their first flight off the mountains' great heights. While the Na'vi are already strong warriors, bonding with banshees adds more versatility to their arsenal, taking to the skies to rain arrows down on their enemies.