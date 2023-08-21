Avatar's Flight Of Passage Ritual Explained
"Avatar" introduced audiences to the world of Pandora, the Na'vi, and their culture. "Avatar: The Way of Water" took things to the next level, showing the water-based life of the Metkayina clan. While future films will undoubtedly bring in more Na'vi, one aspect in both movies is the Na'vi's flight of passage, which they perform by bonding with a banshee.
In Na'vi culture, bonding with a banshee is a test every young hunter must pass to become an Ikran Makto. The tradition came from Taronyu, the first Na'vi to rise a banshee, who studied the flying creatures for eight days before bonding. Now, all hunters undergo the ceremony during their training. To become an Ikran Makto, Na'vi must connect to the banshee through their neural interface by attaching their iconic ponytails to the creature. Once successful, the Na'vi will form a lifelong bond with the banshee, only being able to replace their flying friend after its death.
In the Omatikaya clan, introduced in "Avatar," a great hike is also part of the bonding process, with Na'vi hunters journeying through the dangerous Hallelujah Mountains to reach the banshee's colony. Once tamed, the hunter and banshee take their first flight off the mountains' great heights. While the Na'vi are already strong warriors, bonding with banshees adds more versatility to their arsenal, taking to the skies to rain arrows down on their enemies.
Experience Avatar's flight of passage at Disney World
Audiences have seen the Na'vi flight of passage in both "Avatar" films. First, it was Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) learning to bond with a banshee. Then, in the sequel, Spider (Jack Champion) introduces Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and his mercenaries to the Na'vi tradition. Seeing it on screen is exciting enough, but thanks to the magic of Walt Disney World, fans can experience what it's like flying through the skies of Pandora on a banshee.
Located in Disney's Animal Kingdom, "Avatar: Flight of Passage" puts park attendees on the back of a banshee, taking them on a tour of Pandora's skies, mountains, oceans, and forests. The thrill ride mixes 3D and motion-simulating technologies to give fans an authentic and fully immersive Pandora experience. "Guests will actually feel the banshee breathe beneath them as they soar through the forest and past floating mountains," Disney wrote about the attraction, proving it's a must-experience ride for any "Avatar" fan.
Canonically, "Avatar: Flight of Passage" introduces riders to a new Pandora, set 100 years after the first "Avatar" movie. The Na'vi and humans are working together to restore the moon's ecosystem after years of destruction by the Resources Development Administration. Through the Pandora Conservation Initiative, fans can link their minds with a Na'vi, helping restore the banshees' population. Disney began working on "Avatar: Flight of Passage" in 2012, perfecting the technology alongside James Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment. The ride opened in 2017 inside Animal Kingdom and even contained "The Way of Water" Easter eggs.