The NCIS Character You Likely Forgot LOTR Star Sean Astin Played

With four decades of experience in the entertainment industry, Sean Astin has become a national treasure. As Samwise Gamgee, he carries Frodo (Elijah Wood) up Mount Doom in "Lord of the Rings," and as Bob Newby, he dies in a heartbreaking fashion in "Stranger Things." Luckily for fans of the actor, his appearance on a major prime-time television drama isn't as emotionally wrought.

Taking a swing at the world of crime procedurals, "The Goonies" star appears in Season 9, Episode 18 of "NCIS," entitled "The Tell," where Astin joins an already stacked cast, including a guest arc from Jamie Lee Curtis as PsyOps leader Dr. Samantha Ryan. Ryan's take-charge attitude rubs some people the wrong way (namely Tony), but she endears herself to her protege, Tyler Elliott (Astin), who respects her deeply.

If Astin's addition to the cast of "NCIS" for just one episode seems out of place, it doesn't feel that way for the actor. "'NCIS' is legendary for having a very close-knit, family-style, hard-working, professional team," Astin told Entertainment Weekly, as reported by Outsider. "So being able to step in and participate with them, it makes you feel a little less like a free agent for a minute. It makes you feel like you're a part of something." Though the cast members were no Fellowship of the Ring, Astin was embraced by the long-running procedural.