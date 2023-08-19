Why Deadpool 2's Most Disturbing Scene Made Reynolds Defend His Vision

In "Deadpool 2," Wade Wilson and Blind Al are seen sitting on a couch together as Deadpool's legs slowly regenerate to their full size. The scene, a parody of Sharon Stone's notorious erotic thriller leg-crossing sequence in "Basic Instinct," featured Wilson's grotesque, unclothed lower half for all the world to see. Talking with The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Reynolds said he couldn't believe that the Motion Picture Association of America rating board didn't call for him to cut the scene, saying, "I didn't know if I was going to have to go down and arbitrate with the MPAA and explain that's my tiny dick and balls, not CGI. But it wasn't a problem."

Reynolds also joked on Instagram that he wanted to clarify the "disgusting rumors" that he sat on a child in order to achieve the effect for his legs in the scene, saying, "In order to achieve this illusion, I did NOT sit on an actual baby... For more than a minute. An hour, tops."

While the scene was obviously created with CGI, seeing Reynolds poke fun at how it was made, share the possibility the MPAA could have come after him for including it in "Deadpool 2," and continue to defend the right to include it shows how much the actor cares about making a raunchy, R-Rated Deadpool film that pushes the boundaries of what you would normally see in a superhero flick. With "Deadpool 3" taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will be interesting to see if Disney and Marvel are willing to push the threequel's R-rating as far as the second installment was willing to.