My 600-Lb Life: How Are Participants Selected For The TLC Series?

From "The Bachelor" to "90 Day Fiancé," most reality shows have some sort of selection process to choose entertaining cast members. But what about a series like TLC's "My 600-lb Life," which is about an individual's life-or-death journey to wellness, and not relationship drama?

While there are occasional casting calls, all one needs to do to see bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan is fill out a patient information form on his website. During the 2016 ObesityHelp National Conference, which welcomed Dr. Now as the keynote and Fireside Chat speaker, he stressed that obesity is a disease that patients are metabolically and genetically predisposed to. Therefore, he doesn't turn away anyone who's asking for help out of fear they won't make for intriguing television.

He said during the conference, "When it comes to my patient process, I don't have a selection process like most doctors have. I don't have any selection process. Everybody comes and we take care of them." Of course, as regular viewers of "My 600-lb Life" may know, staying on as a patient of Dr. Now isn't guaranteed, and it requires following a certain diet and exercise regime to qualify for surgery.