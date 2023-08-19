Power Rangers: Who Plays Ivan Ooze & What Does He Look Like In Real Life?

There was perhaps no truer reflection of the unpredictable nature of 1990s pop culture than the blockbuster success of "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers." The series debuted as part of the Fox Kids Saturday morning programming block in 1993, becoming an overnight sensation that eventually launched a big screen franchise beginning with 1995's "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie".

Essentially a lavishly expanded episode, said movie found the titular team facing off against one of their fiercest foes yet, the ill-tempered, but hilariously named big bad Ivan Ooze. For much of the film, Ooze pretty much has his evil way with the Power Ranger gang, but — in true "MMPR" fashion — is finally defeated by an epic knee to the groin. Fans of the film no doubt recall Ooze as a purple-skinned creeper fronting grotesque facial features reflective of his villainous nature. There is, of course, an actor underneath all that makeup, with Paul Freeman bringing Ivan Ooze to comically terrifying life for the film.

Unlike the abominable Mr. Ooze, Freeman is actually quite handsome in real life. You've almost certainly seen his face on the big screen too as it's been front and center in some fairly major productions over the years. And yes, that includes a role in the opening tome to one of the biggest franchises in movie history.