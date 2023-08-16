Naked And Afraid: Whatever Happened To Dani Beau?
It takes a special kind of person to apply to be on "Naked and Afraid." They're sent to a remote location with barely anything to help them stay warm and acquire food. Suffice it to say, Dani Beau was specially prepared to be a contestant.
Dani has appeared several times on the reality show. She's a conservationist who's acquired numerous certifications in wilderness exploration as well as search and rescue. She's continued to follow that path after her time on the series, as her LinkedIn page indicates she currently works as an emergency management specialist in Maine. However, she still makes time for more reality show competitions.
In August 2023, Dani from "Naked and Afraid" posted a photo on Instagram about how she would be a participant in a new survival series on The CW called "Fight to Survive." Hosted by Akbar Gbaja-Biamila from "American Ninja Warrior," the show brings alumni from "Alone," "Survivor," and "Naked and Afraid" onto a tropical island to see who can thrive for a chance to win $250,000. Unfortunately, she had to withdraw in the first episode for medical reasons, but there are still plenty of ways to stay up-to-date with Dani.
Dani from Naked and Afraid is active on several social media platforms
While Dani Beau is plenty busy with work and appearing on other reality shows, she still finds time to post regularly on social media. She's fairly active on Instagram, often posting pictures of her adorable dogs. And even though she has a Twitter account, she hasn't posted there since October 2022.
Any diehard "Naked and Afraid" fans will want to see what she's up to on TikTok. She posts videos about her interest in search and rescue, but she has many videos where she answers fan questions related to the show. One popular video sees her talking about whether contestants have sex while on "Naked and Afraid" (spoiler alert: some do). Another video involves her talking about what contestants are paid for being on the show, which can vary due to a number of factors but tends to come out at roughly $1,000 daily.
In addition to her work as an emergency management specialist, she also runs her own Etsy shop called Arctic Pines. She sells many wilderness-related items, including fire starter necklaces and foraging bags. Dani from "Naked and Afraid" is certainly committed to this lifestyle, living and breathing everything surrounding the great outdoors. It's unlikely to be the last time she appears on some kind of TV show, but there are plenty of ways to see what she's up to in the meantime.