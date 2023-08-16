Naked And Afraid: Whatever Happened To Dani Beau?

It takes a special kind of person to apply to be on "Naked and Afraid." They're sent to a remote location with barely anything to help them stay warm and acquire food. Suffice it to say, Dani Beau was specially prepared to be a contestant.

Dani has appeared several times on the reality show. She's a conservationist who's acquired numerous certifications in wilderness exploration as well as search and rescue. She's continued to follow that path after her time on the series, as her LinkedIn page indicates she currently works as an emergency management specialist in Maine. However, she still makes time for more reality show competitions.

In August 2023, Dani from "Naked and Afraid" posted a photo on Instagram about how she would be a participant in a new survival series on The CW called "Fight to Survive." Hosted by Akbar Gbaja-Biamila from "American Ninja Warrior," the show brings alumni from "Alone," "Survivor," and "Naked and Afraid" onto a tropical island to see who can thrive for a chance to win $250,000. Unfortunately, she had to withdraw in the first episode for medical reasons, but there are still plenty of ways to stay up-to-date with Dani.