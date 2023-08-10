Naked And Afraid: Dani Finally Answers The One Steamy Question Fans Always Ask
"Naked and Afraid" offers contestants a chance to prove their mettle and whether they can survive with only the bare essentials in the wilderness. A standard episode sees two strangers meeting for the first time with a personal item they can use for survival. They're then stuck in the middle of nowhere for weeks to find clean water and food. But of course, when you have two people alone and naked for an extended period of time, it's only natural to wonder if they get down and dirty outside of wading in bogs.
Dani Beau, who appeared on a Season 4 episode of "Naked and Afraid," has been open about her experiences with the show over the years. She even talks about it on TikTok, where one person asked if two players ever do the deed. Like many reality shows, certain moments are edited or cut out on "Naked and Afraid," and apparently, that includes contestants getting busy.
Dani stated, "I'm gonna be honest with you guys and tell you straight out, yes. People do it on the show. Right there, out in the survival challenge. It happens." She goes on to mention how she personally knows five pairs of players who've done it but clarifies how she wasn't one of them.
'Dirty talk' takes on a whole new meaning, according to Dani from Naked and Afraid
On the one hand, it definitely makes sense that some afternoon delight has transpired on the set of "Naked and Afraid." Two adults are forced to spend all their time together while looking at each other's bodies. While some time must be spent gathering food and other supplies, there are only so many hours in the day, so it's only natural for the beast with two backs to make an appearance.
On the other hand, they get covered in dirt throughout the episode and open themselves up to bacterial infections, so it's definitely not the most recommended thing in the world. One commenter under the TikTok video expressed how they hoped the funny business occurred early on in the excursion, so the contestants aren't as filthy. But Dani from "Naked and Afraid" clarified, "Usually later. Sorry."
With over 100 episodes of the reality series, it's probably safe to say that sex doesn't happen often. In an interview with People, Steven Lee Hall, Jr. didn't think it would be all too common, "You're dirty, you're hungry, and you're tired. Sex is really the last thing on your mind." Fortunately, "Naked and Afraid of Love" scratches any itches people might have about people finding love in the wilderness. But this knowledge does make for good fodder for fans to go back and watch old episodes to see which pairings had some chemistry.