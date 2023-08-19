The Boys Has One Innocent Super Team - But Their Story Is Too Heartbreaking For TV

The following article contains mentions of sexual abuse and child abuse.

Grim though it often is, Amazon Studios' "The Boys" can't hold a torch to Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's original comics when it comes to sheer brutality. The marked differences between "The Boys" comic and the show are many, from the way various characters are depicted to their backstories and power sets.

While the comic is generally far more extreme than the show in its portrayal of various atrocities, it also contains a superteam that's genuinely so nice that it would seem out of place in the show. Super Duper is a collection of young superpowered people Vought International has chosen to keep on the sidelines because of the members' mental disabilities and unwieldy power sets. An expy of DC's Legion of Super-Heroes, Super Duper's official backstory presents them as a team of heroic kids from the future, though in reality, they're essentially a group of New Jersey housemates. While the comic series does ridicule them on occasion, the team is generally presented as a collection of polite individuals who are well-liked in their community and resemble a tight-knit family unit as opposed to Vought's usual cold, corrupt super-teams.

Of course, everything goes wrong when Vought appoints one of the cruelest supes in existence, Malchemical, as Super Duper's new leader. The malicious shapeshifter soon bursts the team's happy bubble, creating an environment of chaos, danger, and abuse that eventually requires the Boys' intervention. Super Duper's "The Innocents" storyline is one of the most memorable arcs in the series — and far too heartbreaking to ever make it in the show.