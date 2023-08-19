Storage Wars: Whatever Happened To Barry Weiss' Spin-Off Barry'd Treasure?

As bidding wars, yelling, and overall rivalry take place amid the auctions on "Storage Wars," Barry Weiss is ready to entertain, offering up humor that can lighten even the tensest of situations while hoping to win the contents of abandoned storage lockers that could be carrying big paydays for the highest bidder. Weiss started stealing scenes back in 2010 with "Storage Wars," Season 1, Episode 1, "High Noon in the High Desert." He's spotted some bizarre finds and major treasures over the years, thanks to his keen eye and buying knowledge. This, coupled with his charisma and signature skeleton gloves, makes him a memorable reality TV star, helping him score his own very short-lived spin-off series.

"Barry'd Treasure" chronicles Weiss' antique-hunting road trip across America following his storage auction retirement. Weiss worked to make deals with different collectors amid his cross-country adventures that aired on the A&E Network in 2014, a year after he left "Storage Wars." The series lasted only seven episodes, but that appears to be by design. According to The Wrap, "Barry'd Treasure" was meant to be a limited series, but the show's conclusion didn't mean that Weiss had left the small screen for good.