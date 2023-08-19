Avatar: Who Did Michelle Rodriguez Play & How Did Her Story End?

Because the "Avatar" franchise is filled with a colossal number of human and alien characters, it's worth looking back at some of the forgotten names who first introduced us to Pandora more than a decade ago. One of the most important "Avatar" characters that you might have forgotten is Resources Development Administration (RDA) pilot Trudy Chacón, played by "Fast and the Furious" star Michelle Rodriguez.

Trudy meets Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) near the movie's start in the Hell's Gate hangar, where he finds her loading up her Samson 16 rotorcraft with guns and ammunition. She later transports Jake, Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver), and Dr. Norm Spellman (Joel David Moore) — all of whom had transferred into their Na'vi "avatars" — on an expedition into the Pandoran jungle. This mission goes awry when Jake is attacked by a native predator known as a "thanator." After his disappearance, Trudy helps search for him until nightfall.

Later in the film, Trudy is brought along for a brutal assault by the RDA in which they annihilate the Hometree, the ancestral home of the Omatikaya clan of the Na'vi. Witnessing this massacre causes Trudy to break formation and abandon the rest of the RDA in battle, leading her to switch sides and fight alongside Jake Sully and the rest of the Na'vi sympathizers.