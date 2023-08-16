Law & Order: Organized Crime - What Happened To Stabler's Son, Eli?

With the return of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) to the "Law & Order" spotlight in 2021, his family came with him to the forefront of the franchise. This proved especially true as Stabler became the lead of his own series, "Law & Order: Organized Crime," which follows his undercover exploits into the most dangerous and nefarious organized crime rings, that same year. Eli (Nicky Torchia), Stabler's son, is a focal point of the program in his own right, going through a series of trials and tribulations throughout its second and into its third season.

Eli has a lot going for him when he appears during "Organized Crime" Season 2. He has a family that loves him, and he makes the school soccer team, but his life is far from perfect. He steals medication from his grandmother, Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn), and tries to sell it, is framed for the murder of Mia Zabatino (Nuala Cleary), and clashes with his father on multiple occasions. Thankfully, by Season 3, he seems to be doing much better now that he's in college, even sharing with his father that he's found a girlfriend.

Even though he's off to pursue a higher education, many "Organized Crime" fans are hopeful he plays more of a role in the show's future stories.