How A Spider-Man Movie Easter Egg Teased Michelle Obama's Presidential Candidacy

The long-awaited sequel to 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," titled "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," has a lot to offer. It has all kinds of web-slinging action, multiverse shenanigans, and memorable moments that have made "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" one of the most highly-anticipated continuations in development today. Naturally, it's also loaded with Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans to look out for. Some pay homage to Spider-Man's history, while others honor the legacy of Marvel Comics. Meanwhile, some take a vastly different approach, such as one that highlights the politics of Miles Morales' (Shameik Moore) world.

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in "Across the Spider-Verse," we see a sticker on the wall of Miles' room that reads "Michelle Obama 20," with the rest of the year seemingly hidden. In Miles' universe, Michelle Obama — the former First Lady of the United States, wife of former President of the United States, Barack Obama, and oft-forgotten "NCIS" cast member — runs for president. It's unknown if she wins her election, who her running mate is, and who she runs against. One also has to wonder if she chose to run after Barack's two terms, or if, in this timeline, she runs for president instead of him.

As tenured Marvel Comics readers might know, Michelle isn't the first Obama to appear in a Spider-Man-centric project.