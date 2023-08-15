How Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield Dodged A Deadly Movie Set Accident

If Andrew Garfield ever incurred some sort of on-set injury, it would be safe to assume "The Amazing Spider-Man" was the culprit. The actor did admit that making the Marvel film was physically taxing. "I had about four months of training ... where I would exhaust myself every day and get into near-death experiences every hour, on the hour," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. "It was just fantastic and terribly, terribly challenging."

In reality, Garfield's brush with death happened on the set of "Under the Silver Lake," the 2018 film directed by David Robert Mitchell. Garfield may not swing from buildings in the L.A.-based black comedy, but a peanut-studded granola bar almost did him in, accidental courtesy of his co-star Riley Keough.

In a video interview with Vanity Fair, Keough revealed that her pre-scene snack almost turned deadly, due to Garfield's peanut allergy. "It was actually very stressful," she recalled. "I was in the makeup trailer and I was eating a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I have to kiss Andrew. And the makeup lady was like, 'Are there peanuts in that?' And I was like, 'I think. I don't know.' She ran away and got the producer who was a friend of mine."