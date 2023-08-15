How Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield Dodged A Deadly Movie Set Accident
If Andrew Garfield ever incurred some sort of on-set injury, it would be safe to assume "The Amazing Spider-Man" was the culprit. The actor did admit that making the Marvel film was physically taxing. "I had about four months of training ... where I would exhaust myself every day and get into near-death experiences every hour, on the hour," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. "It was just fantastic and terribly, terribly challenging."
In reality, Garfield's brush with death happened on the set of "Under the Silver Lake," the 2018 film directed by David Robert Mitchell. Garfield may not swing from buildings in the L.A.-based black comedy, but a peanut-studded granola bar almost did him in, accidental courtesy of his co-star Riley Keough.
In a video interview with Vanity Fair, Keough revealed that her pre-scene snack almost turned deadly, due to Garfield's peanut allergy. "It was actually very stressful," she recalled. "I was in the makeup trailer and I was eating a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I have to kiss Andrew. And the makeup lady was like, 'Are there peanuts in that?' And I was like, 'I think. I don't know.' She ran away and got the producer who was a friend of mine."
A rogue snack almost spelled trouble for Garfield
Luckily for Andrew Garfield, the makeup artist on "Under the Silver Lake" seemed to recall his peanut allergy, causing the production to be temporarily shut down. "The producer came in and was like, 'Riley, Andrew's very allergic to peanuts and we have to shut the set down,'" Riley Keough continued in the same Vanity Fair interview. "'It shouldn't have been at craft, and I don't know why they're on set.' It was just kind of like, 'Oh f—, that's crazy.' But also thank God that this woman caught it, because I had no idea."
It's a twist befitting the darkly funny, paranoia-inducing film. "Under the Silver Lake" stars Garfield as Sam, a rather lazy thirty-something living in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. One night he hangs out with his new neighbor Sarah (Keough), and the two share a kiss before her roommates come home. There were decidedly no peanuts on site, although the character does nibble on a saltine before they smooch. When Sarah suddenly goes missing, Sam goes down a rabbit hole of conspiracy theories, underground cults, and red herrings in an effort to find her. Fortunately, anaphylaxis didn't figure into the film's many twists and turns.