The Winter King Review: The Most Compelling Take On King Arthur In Years

Over the past few years, streamers have been inundated with historical epics filled with grisly action, from "Vikings" to "The Last Kingdom." "The Winter King" offers a new perspective on this subgenre, focusing on the story of King Arthur. This myth has been heavily Christianized over the centuries, but "The Winter King" — in a somewhat similar vein to "The Green Knight" — taps into a vision of ancient Britain deeply rooted in pagan tradition. It features a compelling lead performance from Iain De Caestecker as Arthur, who commands the audience's attention from the very first scenes of the show. In detailing his efforts to build a peaceful, just, and prosperous kingdom, "The Winter King" becomes a gripping historical drama, one that manages to make what is at this point well-trod territory feel fresh and exciting.

There is nothing so unsettling to an ancient kingdom than an infant ruler. As King Uther Pendragon (Eddie Marsan) lies dying, he has no choice but to leave as his heir a tiny baby with a clubfoot, having exiled his older illegitimate son Arthur eight years earlier. His death creates a power vacuum in Britain's already unstable patchwork of disparate and feuding kingdoms. That is, until Arthur returns from abroad, determined to not only keep Dumonia from falling to ruin without a proper leader, but to deliver to his young half-brother a strong and peaceful kingdom that exists within an at least partially unified Britain.

There's just one problem: Merlin (Nathaniel Martello-White) has a vision of his own, one that sees the baby Mordred grow into a cruel and brutally violent leader who will lay waste to the entire island, even his own people. Disturbed by this prophecy, he's reluctant to play a hand in the child's stewardship, leaving Arthur without the support of a wise and trusted ally at Dumonia's most desperate hour.