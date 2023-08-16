The Winter King Review: The Most Compelling Take On King Arthur In Years
Over the past few years, streamers have been inundated with historical epics filled with grisly action, from "Vikings" to "The Last Kingdom." "The Winter King" offers a new perspective on this subgenre, focusing on the story of King Arthur. This myth has been heavily Christianized over the centuries, but "The Winter King" — in a somewhat similar vein to "The Green Knight" — taps into a vision of ancient Britain deeply rooted in pagan tradition. It features a compelling lead performance from Iain De Caestecker as Arthur, who commands the audience's attention from the very first scenes of the show. In detailing his efforts to build a peaceful, just, and prosperous kingdom, "The Winter King" becomes a gripping historical drama, one that manages to make what is at this point well-trod territory feel fresh and exciting.
There is nothing so unsettling to an ancient kingdom than an infant ruler. As King Uther Pendragon (Eddie Marsan) lies dying, he has no choice but to leave as his heir a tiny baby with a clubfoot, having exiled his older illegitimate son Arthur eight years earlier. His death creates a power vacuum in Britain's already unstable patchwork of disparate and feuding kingdoms. That is, until Arthur returns from abroad, determined to not only keep Dumonia from falling to ruin without a proper leader, but to deliver to his young half-brother a strong and peaceful kingdom that exists within an at least partially unified Britain.
There's just one problem: Merlin (Nathaniel Martello-White) has a vision of his own, one that sees the baby Mordred grow into a cruel and brutally violent leader who will lay waste to the entire island, even his own people. Disturbed by this prophecy, he's reluctant to play a hand in the child's stewardship, leaving Arthur without the support of a wise and trusted ally at Dumonia's most desperate hour.
An engaging ensemble cast
"The Winter King" would be nothing without the lead performance of Iain De Caestecker as Arthur, and he steps up to the plate in every conceivable way. He plays the would-be king as a charismatic leader, with noble instincts running through his veins that make him the kind of person who other men can't help but want to follow. The show makes the wise decision not to overplay their hand with his characterization, though — there's an element of mystery about him, an air of inscrutability that leaves his many years away from Britain an as-yet-unanswered question.
He's surrounded by a rich cast of supporting characters, all with their own political motives and personal allegiances. There's Derfel (Stuart Campbell), a Saxon who was rescued by Arthur from a pit of death as a child and has grown into a young man eager to serve as a warrior at Arthur's side. The relationship between the two brings out the best in both of them, Derfel's burgeoning moral compass a perfect counterpart to Arthur's measured and somewhat calculating empathy. Derfel's childhood sweetheart is Nimue (Ellie James), a Druidess who continually struggles with the path the gods have laid out for her, seemingly pulling her in a dozen different directions in order to win their favor.
Merlin the Druid
Perhaps most interesting of all is Merlin himself, one of the most respected advisors to the Pendragon family. Normally Merlin is presented as a magician, a character tinged with the sort of supernatural elements that plant the legend of King Arthur firmly in the realm of mythology. But here, his character is grounded in humanity, for better or worse. He's a Druid who believes himself to have a connection to the gods, gifted with occasional visions that offer a glimpse into the future so that he might better serve them. His path is a frustrating one, as he often finds himself powerless to act in ways that are contrary to what the gods have designed.
Although "The Winter King" has its share of grisly violence — a set piece involving the destruction of the idyllic Avalon is particularly gruesome — it is equally interested in exploring more sedate political machinations. Some of the show's most compelling sequences involve the reckless games of chess that Arthur reluctantly plays with both friend and foe as he attempts to chart the best course of action for his kingdom. As alliances emerge and are destroyed on ever-shifting sands, "The Winter King" manages to balance its intellectual side with the thrilling action scenes audiences have come to expect from these types of shows. It only remains to be seen how this interpretation of Arthur will fare once it introduces other classic characters from the legend — if the show will feel hamstrung by tradition, or if it will creatively thrive with their inclusion.
"The Winter King" premieres on MGM+ on August 20.
This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the series being covered here wouldn't exist.