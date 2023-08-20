McDreamy & McSteamy: The Iconic Grey's Anatomy Nicknames Explained

Longtime fans of "Grey's Anatomy" know that the show has its own vernacular. People shout "seriously?!" at each other a lot. Best friends call one another their "person." You should probably google "va-jay-jay" for yourself, as we're not going to get into that here. Perhaps the most famous and enduring part of the "Grey's Anatomy" vocabulary, though, is the prefix "Mc," which led to two of the show's most iconic nicknames.

Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and Dr. Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) — a top neurosurgeon and plastic surgeon, respectively — are two of many, many absurdly beautiful doctors who grace the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (formerly known as Seattle Grace and also Seattle Grace Mercy West). They also, throughout their time on the show, earn their own nicknames. Derek is christened "McDreamy" in the show's second-ever episode, while Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) dubs Eric "McSteamy" after he gets punched (by Derek) and insists on suturing his own face. These are the simplest versions of the McDreamy and McSteamy origin stories — especially because they're used both as compliments, insults, and jokes throughout the show. Also, both of them ended up dead. That's not related to the nicknames; it's also just true.