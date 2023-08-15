The Boys Season 4 Is Giving A Familiar Face A Major Screen Time Boost

Over the course of its first three seasons on Prime Video, "The Boys" has arguably become the most boundary-obliterating shock-fest in the history of television. But while the headlines around "The Boys" typically (and perhaps rightfully) revolve around the show's penchant for extreme violence, gore, and sexually explicit content, "The Boys" also continues to rank as one of the best-cast shows currently in production.

While the series impressive ensemble boasts its fair share of relatively new faces on the Hollywood scene, "The Boys" casting department has excelled at surrounding them with faces far more familiar to general audiences. That latter list, of course, includes Mr. Simon Pegg, who joined the cast of "The Boys" for four Season 1 episodes as Hugh Campbell, the father of the series' central player Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid). As welcome a sight as the "Shaun of the Dead" star was during his Season 1 arc, the actor was completely absent from the action in Season 2 and scratched out just a brief cameo during the show's third season, leaving some to wonder why he's appeared so infrequently.

The answer to that question remains a bit of a mystery, though Pegg himself recently confirmed he'll be back in action in a major way for Season 4. "I'm in about four episodes," he told Collider during a recent chat, adding, "and it was a joy to be back." And that news should have fans of "The Boys" even more psyched for the series' upcoming fourth season.