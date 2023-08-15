The Boys Season 4 Is Giving A Familiar Face A Major Screen Time Boost
Over the course of its first three seasons on Prime Video, "The Boys" has arguably become the most boundary-obliterating shock-fest in the history of television. But while the headlines around "The Boys" typically (and perhaps rightfully) revolve around the show's penchant for extreme violence, gore, and sexually explicit content, "The Boys" also continues to rank as one of the best-cast shows currently in production.
While the series impressive ensemble boasts its fair share of relatively new faces on the Hollywood scene, "The Boys" casting department has excelled at surrounding them with faces far more familiar to general audiences. That latter list, of course, includes Mr. Simon Pegg, who joined the cast of "The Boys" for four Season 1 episodes as Hugh Campbell, the father of the series' central player Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid). As welcome a sight as the "Shaun of the Dead" star was during his Season 1 arc, the actor was completely absent from the action in Season 2 and scratched out just a brief cameo during the show's third season, leaving some to wonder why he's appeared so infrequently.
The answer to that question remains a bit of a mystery, though Pegg himself recently confirmed he'll be back in action in a major way for Season 4. "I'm in about four episodes," he told Collider during a recent chat, adding, "and it was a joy to be back." And that news should have fans of "The Boys" even more psyched for the series' upcoming fourth season.
Pegg promises Season 4 of The Boys will be its craziest yet
Now for the bad news, which is that there's been no official word from Amazon Studios about when Season 4 of "The Boys" will debut on the Prime Video platform. And according to a recent Tweet from series creator Eric Kripke, fans might have an extended wait ahead as he claims the new season will not be ready to go until the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have ended.
Nonetheless, when the series does return, Simon Pegg assures one and all that the new episodes will be well worth the wait, telling Collider, "It's a great crew. They are an amazing bunch of people, and that show is sick as f***!" Pegg later expanded on the last bit of that comment, stating, "You know how crazy 'The Boys' is? It's gonna get crazier." It's legitimately difficult to imagine how "The Boys" could possibly push boundaries further than it already has, but if the show has taught us anything so far, it's that the series' creatives obviously take a certain amount of joy in finding new buttons to push and new boundaries to break.
So, too, does Pegg, apparently, who told Collider, "I had so much fun on that show. It was so great to go back and play Hugh Sr.," adding, "It's going to be great. You're gonna love it." Given Pegg's Season 4 episode count and the addition of Rosemaire DeWitt as Hughie's mother, big things appear be on the horizon for the Campbell clan — and if you know anything about "The Boys," that prospect should be absolutely terrifying.