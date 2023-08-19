Hoarders: The Real Reason It Is A 4-Day Clean-Up Process

The state of most homes on A&E's "Hoarders" is overwhelming, to say the least, given the often decades-long accumulation of possessions, trash, and filth. Oftentimes, the individuals featured on the show — like Season 6's Shanna and her disturbing collection of human waste-filled jugs — aren't aware they have a problem and are hesitant to part ways with their hoard. Though the clean-up process can be slow-moving at first, it actually only takes four days, for a pretty understandable reason.

In response to a social media comment that inquired about the four-day limit, clean-up specialist Cory Chalmers explained that those involved in "Hoarders" — including himself, the doctors, and the family members of the hoarders — have full-time jobs, loved ones, and lives to get back to. When taking into consideration travel time, interviews, and filming the state of the home, in addition to the clean-up, each episode requires eight days.

"Just making 8 episodes [per season], the crew is gone 2 months," said Chalmers. He added, "It wouldn't change the story much if we added days, and since we offer after care to continue the process, our job is just to get the change in their lives started, not completely empty out the house, or fully change the behavior (this part can take years)."