What Streaming Platform Is Jackass Forever On & Can You Watch It For Free?

Ahead of its February 2022 release, nobody really knew what to expect from "Jackass Forever." After all, more than a decade had passed since the world last saw Johnny Knoxville and his merry band of daredevils subjecting themselves to all manner of prank and stunt-centric insanity on the big screen. Given the passage of time, one had to wonder whether the "Jackass" schtick would still garner laughs from even their most devoted fans.

That question was answered and then some when "Jackass Forever" hit theaters and cleared north of $80 million at the box office. Perhaps more impressively, the film struck a sincere chord with both critics and audiences, many of whom praised "Jackass Forever" as much for its emotional core as its unhinged displays of derring-do. Not surprisingly, fans of Knoxville and company have sought to relive every jaw-dropping moment since the film's theatrical run ended.

If you'd like to do so yourself, you might be bummed to learn there's no avenue available to watch "Jackass Forever" for free in the online arena. But, "Jackass Forever" is now available to stream on both the Paramount+ and Prime Video platforms. If you've yet to sign up, neither requires you to subscribe for more than one month at a time. So if you're looking to stream "Jackass Forever" on Paramount+, a one month sub is currently $5.99. Meanwhile, a Prime Video sub will run you $8.99.