Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Transforms Into Marvel's Wonder Man In Epic Art

Marvel Studios wants to flesh out the already-expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe, which means bringing in lesser-known yet fan-favorite characters from Marvel Comics. One of those is Wonder Man, and with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II tasked as the man to do so, Simon Williams is on his way to the MCU.

First introduced in 1964's "Avengers #9," Williams blames Tony Stark for his company's downfall, looking to Baron Zemo and the Masters of Evil to help get his revenge. After their experiment gifts him superpowers, he fights the Avengers, eventually seeing the error of his ways. Williams sacrifices himself for the team, but, as these are comics, is later resurrected, becoming the hero Wonder Man and an on-again-off-again member of the Avengers.

Marvel Studios hasn't revealed much about the upcoming "Wonder Man" Disney+ series outside of Abdul-Mateen II's initial casting as Wonder Man. However, recently posted fan art shows what the "Watchmen" star could look like in his MCU debut. U/Marvelicki posted an image of Abdul-Mateen II as Wonder Man on r/MarvelStudios, showcasing what Simon Williams could look like in the MCU. The art plays off Wonder Man's iconic red and black suit, giving it a more modern spin with neon red accents and a devilishly glowing pair of red sunglasses. The costume features a bright red V on his chest, taking a more subtle approach to the character's iconic W symbol.