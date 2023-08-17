Why Did The Terminator Kill John Connor - And Why Was It So Controversial?

When you think of James Cameron and his film franchises, you have many to choose from. "Avatar" is the newest and the one most people would probably think of nowadays. But as a writer, producer, and director, he has been involved with franchises like "Alien," "Rambo," "Dark Angel," and movies like "True Lies," "Titanic," and "The Abyss." But perhaps one of his most successful and beloved franchises is "The Terminator." While he stepped away for years, Cameron returned to kill off his main character in the newest movie's first few minutes, a controversial decision that sparked considerable backlash and was completely intentional.

While some may assume that the studio was looking to restart the franchise by killing off the creator's mainstay and separating itself to start anew, Cameron revealed in a roundtable with the press interview (via IGN) that it was his idea to kill him off in 2019's "Terminator: Dark Fate." "The idea that we whack John in the first 30 seconds," the legendary director said. "That was my idea. I said, 'If we really want to surprise the audience and we want to get everybody off balance ...'" He went on to tell everyone that he meant to throw fans off.

"It's like we've invested so much across the first two films and then to some degree or other in the subsequent ones that I wasn't involved with, in this whole John Connor mythology," Cameron said. "It's like, 'Let's just get that right off the table. Let's just pull the carpet out from underneath all of our assumptions of what a Terminator movie is going to be about. Let's just put a bullet in his head at a pizzeria in the first 45 seconds.'"