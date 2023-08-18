Breaking Bad Once Considered A Country Music Legend For Skyler & Marie's Father

"Breaking Bad" is one of the most revered and critically acclaimed crime dramas of all time. Airing during a time when economic hardship and the unfair rules of society were something that a lot of viewers could relate to, the AMC show kept fans on their toes throughout the series' five seasons by pushing its central characters increasingly further into the abyss as they sought financial stability.

However, while there were plenty of plotlines big and small that unfolded over the course of "Breaking Bad," there were also a number of arcs and story ideas that were ultimately left on the cutting room floor. One early storyline that didn't end up making it into the show would have seen Skyler White (Anna Gunn) and Marie Schrader (Betsy Brandt) meeting up with their father, who could have been played by country music titan Kris Kristofferson.

Unfortunately, "Breaking Bad" executive story editor Gennifer Hutchison told Entertainment Weekly that this plotline was eventually abandoned after the crew decided it was too far off base from the main story. "It just wasn't the show," she explained. "It didn't fit with the tone."