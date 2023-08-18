Breaking Bad Once Considered A Country Music Legend For Skyler & Marie's Father
"Breaking Bad" is one of the most revered and critically acclaimed crime dramas of all time. Airing during a time when economic hardship and the unfair rules of society were something that a lot of viewers could relate to, the AMC show kept fans on their toes throughout the series' five seasons by pushing its central characters increasingly further into the abyss as they sought financial stability.
However, while there were plenty of plotlines big and small that unfolded over the course of "Breaking Bad," there were also a number of arcs and story ideas that were ultimately left on the cutting room floor. One early storyline that didn't end up making it into the show would have seen Skyler White (Anna Gunn) and Marie Schrader (Betsy Brandt) meeting up with their father, who could have been played by country music titan Kris Kristofferson.
Unfortunately, "Breaking Bad" executive story editor Gennifer Hutchison told Entertainment Weekly that this plotline was eventually abandoned after the crew decided it was too far off base from the main story. "It just wasn't the show," she explained. "It didn't fit with the tone."
The story would have drawn parallels with Walter White
Though Kris Kristofferson is primarily known for his music, the country star has also been known to show up on the silver screen from time to time. While his best-known role to modern audiences might be Whistler in the "Blade" trilogy, he also appeared in the Mel Gibson action-thriller "Payback" and the 1976 version of "A Star is Born" with Barbara Streisand.
"We always [saw] Kris Kristofferson playing this guy, and he was this lying, bastard, artist dude," said "Breaking Bad" co-executive producer Peter Gould. "It gave you this insight into Skyler and Marie and insight into why Skyler picked a guy who was so steady and straightforward to be married to. And as this episode went on, she realizes she's possibly married to a liar also."
Even if Kristofferson didn't ultimately make it into "Breaking Bad," however, it's easy to imagine him among other character actors who appeared in the series, like Danny Trejo and Jim Beaver. As for the character, fans will just have to imagine how the scenes with him and his daughters might have gone down.