Marvel Movies Might Look Really Different After This Huge Special Effects Change

It's easy to assume that, much like the heroes they've helped create over the years, there is nothing that the visual effects teams behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe can't achieve on screen. But even with Marvel's seemingly endless resources, technological limitations have given these departments their fair share of difficulties. But a new process taking the industry by storm is finally catching up with the MCU — and it seems like it's going to stay.

Starting with 2022's "Thor: Love and Thunder," and followed by "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Marvel Studios employed The Volume, a state-of-the-art manner of shooting actors against digital backgrounds. In the past, performers would act against blue or green screens before any effects work was complete, meaning that they and the crew would have to imagine what they'd be interacting with. This method made it hard to predict entirely how a scene would look in the final product, as one section wouldn't be implemented until months later.

Many of these issues are being resolved with The Volume and similar virtual production technology. This new system sees actors surrounded by 360-degree LED screens that present the partially-rendered environments they will be working against in real time. At the same time, directors are able to make fine-tuned adjustments to the lighting and perspective. The process allows for a far more seamless interaction between performers and the visual effects elements than ever before. All throughout the industry, these new tools are receiving praise, and not only from directors or VFX artists.