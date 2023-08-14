Barbie's Sugar Daddy Ken Actor Shares Emotional Toll From Bizarre Fan Critique
Welsh talent Rob Brydon wishes that the world was kinder. The actor, comedian, and host, whose most notable credits are primarily based in the UK, recently appeared in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" as Sugar Daddy Ken. The character appears for a brief scene in the third act where he explains his hilariously adult-oriented name to Gloria (America Ferrera) and Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt). According to Brydon, the scene stirred some unpleasant questions from critical eyes who were confused by his presence. During a 2023 interview with The Times, Brydon said, "It does slightly sting that some people are saying, 'What's he doing in such a big Hollywood movie?”
Brydon went on to acknowledge that one of his previous credits was actually what landed him the cameo in Warner Bros.'s most successful film of 2023 thus far. "Margot [Robbie] loved 'Gavin & Stacey' and a few years ago a friend of hers asked me to record a video message for her as Bryn," said Brydon. "To be honest, I'd forgotten all about it, and then I [got] the call for 'Barbie,' and the response to it has been extraordinary."
As of this writing, "Barbie" is the second-most financially successful film of the year, earning just north of the half-billion dollar mark. Maybe, then, Brydon can rest easy knowing that Gerwig — who Brydon claimed is also a fan of his catalog of work — and Robbie possess a better grip on what makes a big Hollywood film than online chatter does.
Rob Brydon's passion for performance doesn't extend across the pond
Rob Brydon is aware that his filmmaking decisions do not support the mythos of an ambitious actor. Rather, he's perfectly content with the work he's carved out for himself in the UK. "I am resigned to the fact that it's the price I pay for not taking the big acting roles in America and doing quiz shows and voiceovers here [in the UK] instead," he told The Times. "I am not prepared to make the sacrifices to make films or TV in Hollywood or Atlanta or Vancouver, wherever the tax breaks for filming are these days, because believe me, there are sacrifices."
Brydon went on to describe the kind of person who might thrive in that sort of environment as someone who possesses a passionate drive to garner fame. He then admitted that he simply did not have such a drive. That's not to say that Brydon is unsuccessful or undriven. He's lent his talents to nearly 100 projects in the last four decades. Brydon is by no stretch of the imagination a man in want of work.
And he's not in want of fans, either. Aside from Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, whose collective admiration for his talents landed him in "Barbie," a number of online voices took the time to share their joy at his inclusion in the blockbuster so pink that it caused global paint shortages. All that to say, despite a few dissenters, Brydon is doing just fine for himself.