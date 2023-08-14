Barbie's Sugar Daddy Ken Actor Shares Emotional Toll From Bizarre Fan Critique

Welsh talent Rob Brydon wishes that the world was kinder. The actor, comedian, and host, whose most notable credits are primarily based in the UK, recently appeared in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" as Sugar Daddy Ken. The character appears for a brief scene in the third act where he explains his hilariously adult-oriented name to Gloria (America Ferrera) and Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt). According to Brydon, the scene stirred some unpleasant questions from critical eyes who were confused by his presence. During a 2023 interview with The Times, Brydon said, "It does slightly sting that some people are saying, 'What's he doing in such a big Hollywood movie?”

Brydon went on to acknowledge that one of his previous credits was actually what landed him the cameo in Warner Bros.'s most successful film of 2023 thus far. "Margot [Robbie] loved 'Gavin & Stacey' and a few years ago a friend of hers asked me to record a video message for her as Bryn," said Brydon. "To be honest, I'd forgotten all about it, and then I [got] the call for 'Barbie,' and the response to it has been extraordinary."

As of this writing, "Barbie" is the second-most financially successful film of the year, earning just north of the half-billion dollar mark. Maybe, then, Brydon can rest easy knowing that Gerwig — who Brydon claimed is also a fan of his catalog of work — and Robbie possess a better grip on what makes a big Hollywood film than online chatter does.