Marvel Teases A Powerful X-Men Villain's Return In Exclusive Jean Grey #1 Preview
Contains spoilers for "Jean Grey" #1 by Marvel Comics
Jean Grey is getting a brand-new limited series written by legendary comic book writer Louise Simonson, one that will explore the character's extensive and important history alongside the X-Men. Simonson, who is best known for her classic runs on Marvel Comics' "X-Factor," "New Mutants" and DC Comics' "Man of Steel," and co-creating Marvel characters such as Cable and Apocalypse along with DC's Steel, teams with Bernard Chang ("Children of the Atom") and Marcelo Maiolo ("Star Wars: The High Republic") to reveal the next chapter of the founding X-Man initially known as Marvel Girl.
Simonson tells Marvel.com she's incredibly excited to write Jean's next "mega-adventure." She praised the hero's characterization and called Jean Grey "a pivotal character, the fulcrum upon which so many vital story points balance," further describing her as a calming, empathetic, and powerful force among Marvel's mutants.
Spinning out of the tragic events of the upcoming "Fall of X," "Jean Grey" #1 will see the iconic Omega-level mutant explore the darkest periods of her past in order to find the key to figuring out how to help the X-Men in the present, as her fellow mutants rise out of the ashes of the X-Men's Hellfire Gala into the teased fall of Krakoa. Looper's exclusive preview also teases the return of the Phoenix entity (though it's unclear if that will be as a friend or foe), as well as major X-Men villain Madelyne Pryor, aka the Goblin Queen.
Your first look at Jean Grey #1
In our exclusive early look at "Jean Grey" #1, Bernard Chang and Marcelo Maiolo's art includes a massive double-page spread offering an extensive look at Jean Grey literally walking through key moments in both her and the X-Men's storied past.
From when she first suited up as a member of the original X-Men team to the Dark Phoenix saga that unfolded while Jean was held in stasis unbeknownst to her teammates, the image features many key moments across Marvel Comics' mutant history. Chang and Maiolo's art captures many important events from Jean's history, as well as several she wasn't involved in at all, featuring multiple characters who have been critical players throughout her life, including Charles Xavier, Emma Frost, Wolverine — and Madelyne Pryor.
Our third preview image shows the original X-Men, with Professor X watching Angel, Cyclops, Beast, Iceman, and Jean Grey fight against robots in the Danger Room. Xavier and Jean can also be seen meeting after the training session.
In our final exclusive page, Jean Grey seemingly explodes in the fire of the Phoenix Force, wearing the cosmic entity's classic gold and green costume. What this means for the future of Jean, the X-Men, or indeed the Phoenix remains unknown ... for now.
"SUPERSTAR CREATORS TAKE JEAN GREY'S LEGACY TO FIERY NEW HEIGHTS! After the events of the Hellfire Gala, Jean's life is in shambles. Mutantkind is in dire straits—and there's nothing this founding X-Man can do. She'll have to save herself first. And that means looking into her past—for the moment when it all went wrong—in a desperate attempt to save her and all Krakoa's future. Legendary writer Louise Simonson returns to the X-Men with a story full of fan-favorite moments, heartrending revelations and pulse-pounding devastation!"
What's coming in Jean Grey #2
The cover art for "Jean Grey" #2 from artist Amy Reeder ("Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur") features Jean Grey and her longtime on-and-off-again partner, Cyclops, in a (quite literally) warm embrace. Check out the artwork, followed by the text synopsis for the issue which teases a major potential change in what we all knew about Jean's history with the Phoenix.
THE DARKEST PERIOD IN JEAN GREY'S HISTORY! The Dark Phoenix has haunted Jean Grey since it emerged from Jamaica Bay. But what if the Phoenix had chosen...someone else? The love story of Cyclops and Jean Grey is one of the most beloved in Marvel Comics' history. Now witness a legendary creator break their hearts—and their minds. But this is no 'what if.' Jean Grey is not where she is meant to be...and neither is the rest of mutantkind. Stunning secrets will be revealed as Jean Grey lays the groundwork for her next shocking appearance in 'Fall of X'!
Finally, Looper has the exclusive reveal of Reeder's cover for "Jean Grey" #3 featuring Jean battling Madelyne Pryor, aka the Goblin Queen. The action-packed artwork showcases the hero taking on her clone, with both characters using their incredible powers in the brawl.
Readers can catch the new adventures of Jean Grey in "Jean Grey" #1 by Marvel Comics, which arrives in comic book stores on August 23, 2023. The second issue will come out on September 27! Looper will have more "Jean Grey" content coming soon!