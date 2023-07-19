Marvel Teases A Powerful X-Men Villain's Return In Exclusive Jean Grey #1 Preview

Contains spoilers for "Jean Grey" #1 by Marvel Comics

Jean Grey is getting a brand-new limited series written by legendary comic book writer Louise Simonson, one that will explore the character's extensive and important history alongside the X-Men. Simonson, who is best known for her classic runs on Marvel Comics' "X-Factor," "New Mutants" and DC Comics' "Man of Steel," and co-creating Marvel characters such as Cable and Apocalypse along with DC's Steel, teams with Bernard Chang ("Children of the Atom") and Marcelo Maiolo ("Star Wars: The High Republic") to reveal the next chapter of the founding X-Man initially known as Marvel Girl.

Simonson tells Marvel.com she's incredibly excited to write Jean's next "mega-adventure." She praised the hero's characterization and called Jean Grey "a pivotal character, the fulcrum upon which so many vital story points balance," further describing her as a calming, empathetic, and powerful force among Marvel's mutants.

Spinning out of the tragic events of the upcoming "Fall of X," "Jean Grey" #1 will see the iconic Omega-level mutant explore the darkest periods of her past in order to find the key to figuring out how to help the X-Men in the present, as her fellow mutants rise out of the ashes of the X-Men's Hellfire Gala into the teased fall of Krakoa. Looper's exclusive preview also teases the return of the Phoenix entity (though it's unclear if that will be as a friend or foe), as well as major X-Men villain Madelyne Pryor, aka the Goblin Queen.