Critical Role: Weird Al Yankovic & The Other Celeb Collabs On The Gang's Wishlist

Looking back, it's remarkable how successful the "Dungeons and Dragons" actual play series "Critical Role" has become since its humble start in 2015. What first began as a private "D&D" home campaign between friends has exploded into one of the most popular web series in recent memory — expanding into a colossal multimedia franchise that includes a comic book series, two canon "D&D" campaign settings, and the adult animated series "The Legend of Vox Machina."

During this meteoric rise in popularity, the "Critical Role" team has also collaborated with a wide variety of famous guest stars, including Phil Lamarr, Vin Diesel, Joe Manganiello, and Stephen Colbert. Though the gang has worked with dozens of high-profile celebrities over the years, they still have a few names on their wish list for future episodes. During an interview with Polygon, "Critical Role" staples Liam O'Brien and Matthew Mercer named Derek Jacobi, Jordan Peele, Hideo Kojima, Mike Mignola, Yoshitaka Amano, and parody musician "Weird Al" Yankovic as a few artists they would love to collaborate with.

Specifically, Mercer and O'Brien seemed interested in how these "dream collaborators" might factor into the ever-expanding format of "D&D" actual play, musing on how that space could continue to develop and expand over the next decade.