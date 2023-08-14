New Amsterdam Season 6: Could The Series Actually Return?

Although the final episode of NBC's medical drama "New Amsterdam" officially aired in January of 2023 following an 89 episode run, the show's return might not be entirely out of the question.

The most significant reason why "New Amsterdam" was canceled seems to have been declining viewership — when its series finale premiered to NBC, its viewer base decreased to approximately one-third of the number of people who watched its debut episode. Since NBC never explicitly shared a reason for canceling "New Amsterdam," it's impossible to know if these numbers were the sole factor behind the network's decision. But presuming this to be the case, a resurgence in popularity on streaming services could be the precise impetus needed to bring back "New Amsterdam" for more.

Notably, a Deadline report revealing Nielsen streaming numbers for mid-February 2023 has "New Amsterdam" in that week's number two spot after amassing 1.1 billion minutes streamed between February 13 and 19. At that point in time, Seasons 3 and 4 had just dropped on Netflix, so those numbers have inevitably decreased since. Nevertheless, this surge in streaming viewership could be just the motivation needed for either NBC or Netflix to pick "New Amsterdam" back up for a sixth season.