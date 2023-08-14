Who Does Rebecca Mader Play On Blue Bloods & What Hit Show Is She On Now?

Numerous famous actors have shown up on "Blue Bloods" over the course of its 13-seasons-and-counting run. Indeed, the CBS series, which focuses on the members of a family of law enforcement officials, has made room for plenty of noteworthy guest stars, including Lorraine Bracco, Lou Diamond Phillips, Whoopi Goldberg, Bobby Cannavale, and countless others. Like "Law & Order: SVU" and so many of the other police procedurals that have come before it, "Blue Bloods" has, for its part, been in constant need of one-time performers and recurring guest actors. It shouldn't come as much of a surprise then that "Blue Bloods" cast actor Rebecca Mader for a one-episode arc in its fifth season.

Mader starred in the sixth episode of "Blue Bloods" Season 5, titled "Most Wanted," as Tori Parsons, a cutthroat lawyer who not only represents an international crime boss but also happens to be a former classmate of Bridget Moynahan's Erin Reagan. Over the course of the episode, Erin and Tori reconnect and come into conflict over their different methods for achieving their desired outcomes in court. Mader's role, while brief, makes an impact because of the actor's own, gloriously acidic performance as Tori, as well as her character's connection to Erin's personal journey.

"Blue Bloods," notably, isn't the only high-profile show that Mader has appeared on throughout her career. As a matter of fact, viewers may also recognize her for her recent recurring role on "Fire Country."