Who Does Rebecca Mader Play On Blue Bloods & What Hit Show Is She On Now?
Numerous famous actors have shown up on "Blue Bloods" over the course of its 13-seasons-and-counting run. Indeed, the CBS series, which focuses on the members of a family of law enforcement officials, has made room for plenty of noteworthy guest stars, including Lorraine Bracco, Lou Diamond Phillips, Whoopi Goldberg, Bobby Cannavale, and countless others. Like "Law & Order: SVU" and so many of the other police procedurals that have come before it, "Blue Bloods" has, for its part, been in constant need of one-time performers and recurring guest actors. It shouldn't come as much of a surprise then that "Blue Bloods" cast actor Rebecca Mader for a one-episode arc in its fifth season.
Mader starred in the sixth episode of "Blue Bloods" Season 5, titled "Most Wanted," as Tori Parsons, a cutthroat lawyer who not only represents an international crime boss but also happens to be a former classmate of Bridget Moynahan's Erin Reagan. Over the course of the episode, Erin and Tori reconnect and come into conflict over their different methods for achieving their desired outcomes in court. Mader's role, while brief, makes an impact because of the actor's own, gloriously acidic performance as Tori, as well as her character's connection to Erin's personal journey.
"Blue Bloods," notably, isn't the only high-profile show that Mader has appeared on throughout her career. As a matter of fact, viewers may also recognize her for her recent recurring role on "Fire Country."
Rebecca Mader stars as Faye Stone on Fire Country
Rebecca Mader makes her "Fire Country" debut near the tail end of the CBS' series debut season. The actor plays Faye Stone, the founder and head of a private firefighting company named Nozzle, who appears throughout the final few episodes of "Fire Country" Season 1. Despite the shortened amount of time that her character spends on-screen, though, it seems safe to say that Mader's Faye still manages to make quite the impression, and not just because of the romantic relationship she begins with Manny Perez (Kevin Alejandro).
For a short time, it looks like both Manny and Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) are going to take Faye up on her offer to come and work for her company. However, that doesn't end up happening. Instead, both Manny and Bode reject Faye's offer after a series of mistakes result in her company being responsible for a devastating fire. In response to Manny's rejection, Faye breaks up with him. Consequently, it's unclear what role — if any — Faye will have when "Fire Country" returns for its second season.
The series' first season ends in such a way that Faye could very well never appear on it again. Alternatively, it seems equally possible that "Fire Country" will find new directions to take Faye's story in moving forward. Unfortunately, fans probably won't know more about the future of Mader's scene-stealing character until "Fire Country" Season 2 has made its long-awaited premiere. For now, viewers can feel free to not only rewatch Mader's episodes of the show, but also check out some of her appearances on other series, like "Once Upon a Time," "Hawaii Five-0," "Friends in Therapy," and, of course, "Blue Bloods."