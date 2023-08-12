Hallmark: Viewers Seem To Despise This Talking-Dog-Based Christmas Movie

The Hallmark Channel has long been known for its never-ending roster of Christmas movies. Playing in a loop starting with a Countdown to Christmas in late October and running until January 1, Hallmark Christmas movies usually feature a boy-meets-girl formula with a happy ending. But some of the network's made-for-TV films have been known to put a focus on four-legged friends — who can forget the popular "Nine Lives of Christmas" movies that aired years apart or the one that was literally about "A Dog Named Christmas"?

While there have been plenty of sweet woofs and meows over the years, not every Hallmark animal flick has been a hit with viewers. In fact, one movie, in particular, has garnered a resounding thumbs down from Hallmark movie lovers everywhere. The movie in question is "A Christmas Wedding Tail," and not even a cast that includes Jennie Garth, Jay Mohr, and Mr. Christmas Movie himself, Tom Arnold, can save it.

"A Christmas Wedding Tail" first aired in 2011, so there are 12 years of reviews on it — and a lot of them are not good. With its talking dogs (whose mouths don't actually move, presumably due to a non-existent special effects budget), it's a bit of a "Look Who's Talking Now" knockoff set at Christmastime. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a dismal 14% audience score (translation: "rotten"), and a review by Common Sense Media describes the movie as an "artless time waster with talking dogs and grieving kids."