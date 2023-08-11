Grey's Anatomy: Who Does Christina Ricci Play In Season 2 & What Happens To Her?

The Season 2 "Grey's Anatomy" episode "It's the End of the World" and its follow-up, "As We Know It," are extremely extra. Sure, the world of "Grey's Anatomy" goes hand-in-hand with medical freakout melodrama — it was only weeks earlier that two patients were conjoined on a metal pole — but the writers really ratcheted up the drama for the infamous bomb episode.

When a World War II reenactor comes to the hospital with a homemade bomb wedged in his torso, the hospital goes into code-black evacuation mode. If that weren't enough, Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is in labor, her husband is having emergency brain surgery in the room next to the bomb patient, and the stress of it all gives Dr. Webber (James Pickens Jr.) a heart attack.

It's an especially stressful day for paramedic Hannah Davies, who isn't used to the deadly antics that plague Seattle Grace Hospital. Played by Christina Ricci, Davies arrives at the hospital arm-deep in the bleeding patient, not knowing her steady hand is the one thing keeping the bomb from going off. Ricci expertly demonstrates the 22-year-old paramedic's naïveté and mounting anxiety, especially when anesthesiologist Dr. Milton (Marty Lodge) ditches his Ambu bag duties, leaving Davies alone in the OR in a Kevlar vest.

Overwhelmed by fear, Davies ultimately jumps ship as well, leaving the closest doctor — Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) — to steady the bomb in the man's chest herself in the tense Part I cliffhanger.