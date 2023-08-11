Family Guy: Who Plays Mr. Herbert, The Creepy Old Man Who's Obsessed With Chris?

As it turns out, Mr. Herbert exists from Mike Henry messing around in the writers' room and one particular joke landing. He told IGN, "Herbert, the old man who likes Chris, was just a character who began because I imitated these old men back in Virginia all the time. I just made them dirty old men, and not necessarily pedophiles. But I pitched one joke in the writer's room about how he has a crush on Chris, and that's what catches on! So now that character's a pedophile."

While "Family Guy" has made it a habit to joke about every taboo subject under the sun, there are many who believe Herbert's continued usage is a step too far. The A.V. Club didn't mince words when describing Herbert, "He's a black hole of s***tiness whose every appearance brings out the worst tendencies of Family Guy. His appearance brings every episode he's in to a screeching halt." It's understandable why this is the case. The old man in "Family Guy" frequently tries to get Chris over to his house and for him to take off his clothes. Making fun of religion and politics is one thing, but having a character whose jokes exist to make light of child abuse can be tough to watch.

Even without Herbert, numerous "Family Guy" moments poorly handle this subject. Remember the episode where Quagmire (Seth MacFarlane) is sent to trial for statutory rape, which he admits to doing, and only gets off because his mother has sex with the judge? It isn't a great track record.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.