Was Rain Man Based On A Real-Life Person?

Once in a great while, an actor finds themselves cast in a role that is so effective that it remains a part of their persona for the rest of their career. It happened to Joe Pesci with "Goodfellas," it happened to Jack Nicholson in "The Shining," and it definitely happened to Dustin Hoffman with "Rain Man," just as it had happened to him once before with "Midnight Cowboy."

The heartwarming story of a selfish yuppie named Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) who grows to care for his troubled, autistic brother Raymond (Hoffman), "Rain Man" would go on to win four Academy Awards, including best picture. However, what many fans of the film may not know is that several real-life sources actually inspired the character of Raymond Babbitt.

According to The Guardian, Barry Morrow, who wrote the screenplay, actually kidnapped a man with learning disabilities named Bill Sackter in order to keep him from being sent back to an institution. "That's where basically I got the idea of the kidnapping of Raymond Babbitt," Morrow explained. The story would go on to inform a TV movie Morrow wrote called "Bill." Still, there was another man, Kim Peek, who also helped to inspire the character of Raymond Babbitt in "Rain Man."