How Lord Of The Rings' Most Infamous On-Set Injury Became A Hilarious Meme

The cast of Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy faced nearly as many perils as their on-screen characters. Samwise Gamgee actor Sean Astin was pierced in the foot. Legolas actor Orlando Bloom broke some ribs. Gimli actor John Rhys-Davies was attacked by his own makeup.

Aragorn actor Viggo Mortensen overcame more dangers than most. He chipped a tooth, got a black eye while surfing, and even came close to setting off a latent landmine. If there's one injury that has become the most infamous in all of Mortensen's Middle-earth acting career, though, it has to be the one in "The Two Towers" when Aragorn kicks an Uruk-hai helmet in distress — breaking the actor's toe in the process.

The scene is infamous not just because it caused bodily injury to one of the most beloved actors in cinematic fantasy history but also due to its subsequent popularity as a talking point among the fanbase. For two decades now, fans of "The Lord of the Rings" bring up Mortensen's damaged digit every single time it pops up on the screen — although it hasn't always been in quite the same way. For years, the little behind-the-scenes factoid was repeated ad nauseam as a fascinating little detail. It was the head-turning item that a diehard fan would bring up as other, less committed viewers watched the scene in real time. Then, over time, things started to change.

According to Know Your Meme, it was in the more recent era of the late 2010s that the meme started to reach a saturation point. Everyone who cared already knew about it, and the oft-repeated piece of trivia started to become synonymous not with Middle-earth knowledge but rather with the annoying impact that behind-the-scenes knowledge can have in disrupting the movie-watching experience.