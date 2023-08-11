Gold Rush: Why Did Tony Beets Leave Indian River?
Tony Beets has been among the most prominent miners featured on Discovery's "Gold Rush" over the years. Through that time, he's had plenty of high and low points, but missing out on a license to search for gold in the Indian River disappointed Beets and his team. So why did Tony Beets leave Indian River?
There's only so much time to dig up gold in a given season, and there are also only so many places rich in gold. In a 2021 episode of "Gold Rush," Beets attempted to get a license allowing his crew to dig at Indian River, one of the most gold-rich areas in the Yukon. Mining there would've given Beets a great shot of acquiring the 9,000 ounces of gold he hoped to reach by the end of the season.
In a dramatic moment, Beets goes inside to see if his license is approved. When the team and camera crew go in, he reveals that the paperwork wasn't accepted and that he would need to resubmit. However, as with most bureaucratic processes, the resubmission and approval process would've taken months, which is time he didn't have. The lack of a license caused numerous problems, but it wasn't all bad at the end of the day.
Tony Beets' team still pulled in $400,000 worth of gold that week
Indian River is a goldmine (no pun intended) for any miner. It makes sense that licenses are hard to come by, but in Tony Beets' case, he had already invested millions of dollars worth of equipment in anticipation of taking it to Indian River. With a license refusal, there's no way he could submit the paperwork and potentially get approved for one in the limited amount of time they have.
Later in the episode, Beets explains the situation to his family, "I mean, we still, we won't never get the same amount of gold here... the piggy bank is Indian River, no question." There is a bit of a silver lining to the scenario. They weigh the amount of gold they've retrieved over the previous week, coming in at 227.34 troy ounces, which comes out to over $400,000. While something is better than nothing, even Beets mentions how it doesn't make a dent in the millions they spent preparing for Indian River.
Such is the life of a professional miner. While there are vast fortunes to be won out in the wilderness, there's also the potential to lose just as much money with the heavy investment that's required upfront. But Beets' attitude is a good case study of how to react to such situations. When life hands you lemons, you take your licks and move on to the next job.