Gold Rush: Why Did Tony Beets Leave Indian River?

Tony Beets has been among the most prominent miners featured on Discovery's "Gold Rush" over the years. Through that time, he's had plenty of high and low points, but missing out on a license to search for gold in the Indian River disappointed Beets and his team. So why did Tony Beets leave Indian River?

There's only so much time to dig up gold in a given season, and there are also only so many places rich in gold. In a 2021 episode of "Gold Rush," Beets attempted to get a license allowing his crew to dig at Indian River, one of the most gold-rich areas in the Yukon. Mining there would've given Beets a great shot of acquiring the 9,000 ounces of gold he hoped to reach by the end of the season.

In a dramatic moment, Beets goes inside to see if his license is approved. When the team and camera crew go in, he reveals that the paperwork wasn't accepted and that he would need to resubmit. However, as with most bureaucratic processes, the resubmission and approval process would've taken months, which is time he didn't have. The lack of a license caused numerous problems, but it wasn't all bad at the end of the day.