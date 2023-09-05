How Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Nods To A Huge Steve Martin Flop

"Only Murders in the Building" Episode 6 takes the podcasting crew's — mostly Mabel's (Selena Gomez) — investigation back to where it started: the theater. While the "ghost of Gideon" is enough to haunt any theater kid, it's far from the scariest part of the episode, which has to be the return of Steve Martin's iconic French accent.

After dodging a couple of sandbags, Charles (Martin) and Mabel sit down for a heart-to-heart, primarily discussing why he brought his fish to the theater with him. However, the conversation quickly switches to Mabel's growing relationship with Tobert (Jesse Williams), which clears up Charles' confusion about pronouncing the cameraman's name. "Oh, so you do pronounce the final T. It's not like a French cheese, 'Tobert,'" he says, immediately diving into a fictitious French-accented conversation before Mabel stops him.

While the exchange may be playful banter between friends, fans of Martin's work will immediately recognize the French accent from the actor's performance as Inspector Jacques Clouseau in "The Pink Panther." Martin portrayed the bumbling inspector with an over-the-top French accent, with critics and audiences not seeing its charm, giving the movie 21% and 51%, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. However, without it, we wouldn't have gotten the iconic buying-a-hamburger scene, and if "Only Murders" somehow manages to recreate that, it'll bring Martin's accent full circle.